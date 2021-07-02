Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$6.55 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$6.55 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.64.

BIREF opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.71. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

