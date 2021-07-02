Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.89.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 260.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.