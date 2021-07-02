Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $3,149.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,486,445 coins and its circulating supply is 21,409,953 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

