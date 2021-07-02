Bitcashpay (BCP) 1-Day Volume Tops $90,031.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $90,031.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.91 or 0.00669457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,949.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.