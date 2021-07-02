Bitcloud Achieves Market Cap of $533,525.53 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $533,525.53 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,619.14 or 1.00028301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033698 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.01004151 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00403336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00414792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,917,209 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.