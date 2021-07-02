Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives $11.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLKLF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLKLF stock remained flat at $$7.07 during trading hours on Friday. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.