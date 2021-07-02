BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 68,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.37.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
