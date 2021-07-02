BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 68,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

