BlackRock Inc. Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

PAGP opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

