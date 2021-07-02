BlackRock Inc. Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.27% of Ames National worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

