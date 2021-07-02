BlackRock Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 347,032.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 27.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

