BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.51. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

