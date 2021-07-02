BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 997,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,299,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Rush Street Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 354,170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 184.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 542,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSI opened at $12.16 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,216.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

