BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.58% of MiMedx Group worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,279,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,358,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

