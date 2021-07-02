BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $890.39

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $890.39 and last traded at $890.39, with a volume of 10617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $879.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $859.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

