Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 3,661 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,379,000.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Shares of AWI opened at $109.48 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

