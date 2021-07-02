Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Cellectis stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99. Cellectis S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.