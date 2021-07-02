Blair William & Co. IL Has $278,000 Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agenus were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agenus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.