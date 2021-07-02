Blair William & Co. IL Invests $270,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

