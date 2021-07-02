Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 575 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

