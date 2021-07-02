Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2,601.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.42 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.91.

