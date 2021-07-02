Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

