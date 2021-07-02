Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,800 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,309 shares of company stock worth $7,931,746. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

