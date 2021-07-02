Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 117,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 226,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

