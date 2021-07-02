bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.
BLUE stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
