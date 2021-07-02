bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

BLUE stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

