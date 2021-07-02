BMO Capital Markets Increases Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $32.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.18.

CMC stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

