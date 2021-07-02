Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 191,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,915. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26.

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

