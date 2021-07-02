Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $760,146.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00673355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,833.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

