BonusCloud Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $847,639.84 and $44,600.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00680853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,210.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

