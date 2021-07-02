BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 52.2% in June

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. BOQI International Medical has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

