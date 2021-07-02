BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $6.10 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90. BRF has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 180.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,910 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 157,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.