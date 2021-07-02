Brokerages Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post sales of $7.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. 14,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

