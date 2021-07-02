Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Comerica reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comerica by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. 22,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.22. Comerica has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

