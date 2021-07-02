Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock remained flat at $$60.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,947. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

