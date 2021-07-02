Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.07). Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

