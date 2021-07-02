Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 559,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,016. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 151,294 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

