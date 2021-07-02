Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce sales of $336.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 146,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,315. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

