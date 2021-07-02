Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $4,768,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.40.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
