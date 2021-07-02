Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $4,768,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

