Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

KTRA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 21,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,122. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.