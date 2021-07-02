Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.20. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

