Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

OII traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,768. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

