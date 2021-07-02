Brokerages Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

PRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,256. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,858. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.