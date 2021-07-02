Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post $1.58 EPS

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $78.15 and a 1-year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

