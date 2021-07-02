Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total value of $5,718,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $51,335,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $42,013,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.51. 165,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,011. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

