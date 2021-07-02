Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Target Price at $24.80

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 3,345,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,668. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.