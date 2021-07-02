Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $37.70

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

