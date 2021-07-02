Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Target Price at C$47.55

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.55.

BLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,151. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$31.04 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

