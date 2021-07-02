Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT at €141.86

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €145.38 ($171.03).

Several research firms have issued reports on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday.

EPA ML traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting €134.35 ($158.06). The stock had a trading volume of 305,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of €127.42. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

