Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EURN. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

