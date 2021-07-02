Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $74.50

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of GKOS opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.71. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

