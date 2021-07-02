Brokerages Set Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) PT at $21.94

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTBAF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Great Bear Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

